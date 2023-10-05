Hub City BBQ competitors share their secret to award-winning barbecue

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock community came together to enjoy homemade barbecue on Thursday, after two days of preparation.

Preparations started on Wednesday, with participants slow-cooking their meat overnight to make sure its first-place material, and they say that is the secret.

“It’s time, the secret is time,” cook off competitor, Tim Winters said. Winters is Project Manager for ACME Electric.

Hub City BBQ competitors arrived to the competition bright and early on Thursday.

“We cranked up the grill yesterday morning and just cooked all through the night and just all the way to turn in,” Vice President at Maximum Power, Brian Fulbright said.

The teams can compete in six categories, bloody marys, beans, ribs, mystery meat, brisket and dessert. After weathering a storm Wednesday night, they brought their best cooking to the table on Thursday. Some teams have gone through this fierce competition for many years, but Hank’s BBQ has been competing since the beginning.

“I’ll try to be back next year if I don’t win. I’ll keep on trying ‘til I get another trophy. I got a couple from in the beginning when it first got started, now we got 50-60 people in the competition,” Charles ‘Hank’ Hankson said.

Everyone came away winners but winning is not what this competition is about to these cooks.

“For fun, really we do it for fun more than anything. We’ve been doing it for the last 18 years,” Tim Winters said.

At the end of the day, they say it’s just a little friendly competition, good food, and bragging rights.

