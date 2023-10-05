KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Kiya

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Kiya, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She’s a 2 year-old husky mix who’s been at the shelter for seven months.

She loves to play in the outdoors and has a pretty goofy personality. She loves long walks, playing in the mud and rolling around in the grass. She also does really well with other dogs. Kiya is up-to-date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

