Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Kiya

By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Kiya, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She’s a 2 year-old husky mix who’s been at the shelter for seven months.

She loves to play in the outdoors and has a pretty goofy personality. She loves long walks, playing in the mud and rolling around in the grass. She also does really well with other dogs. Kiya is up-to-date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet John.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Animal Services building
Two injured in dog attack Tuesday evening
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
Scattered thunderstorms continue Wednesday night
Outlook Update
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Lubbock, South Plains
FM 41 & HWY 87 TxDOT project
Unfinished TxDOT project continues to cause issues for Lubbock County residents
Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
Bicyclist injured in early morning crash near 4th and Quaker

Latest News

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Kiya
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Kiya
Meet John! He’s a 1-year-old lab mix who’s been at the shelter for about seven months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet John
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet John
Meet California! He’s a one-year-old pit bull mix who’s been at the shelter for about three...
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet California