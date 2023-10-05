LFR puts out smoldering fire in 5500 block of 58th

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to an apartment fire in the 5500 block of 58th Street on Thursday afternoon to put out a “small soldering fire from a previous fire incident.”

LFR says the fire was quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported.

LFR units sounded a 2nd alarm after they saw visible smoke. A total of 10 LFR units responded to this call.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.