LFR puts out smoldering fire in 5500 block of 58th

Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to an apartment fire in the 5500 block of 58th Street on Thursday...
Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to an apartment fire in the 5500 block of 58th Street on Thursday afternoon to put out a “small soldering fire from a previous fire incident.”(KCBD Photo)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to an apartment fire in the 5500 block of 58th Street on Thursday afternoon to put out a “small soldering fire from a previous fire incident.”

LFR says the fire was quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported.

LFR units sounded a 2nd alarm after they saw visible smoke. A total of 10 LFR units responded to this call.

