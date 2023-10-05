Lubbock Women’s Protective Services urging awareness to support survivors of domestic violence

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Women’s Protective Services is working to remind domestic violence survivors of the resources available, as it helped 3,700 women and children last year.

Steven Garcia, coordinator of community education at WPS, says it can often seem like domestic violence is only talked about when it involves a celebrity. In reality, it’s much more common.

According to the United Way community report, Lubbock County had more than double the rate of family violence (1,496 per 100,000 population) compared to the state average (690 per 100,000 population) in 2018.

“It’s still an issue. It’s still here, it hasn’t gone away,” Garcia said. “It’s one of the most underreported crimes. So we don’t, that percentage we’re going to see a lot less of that.”

1,400 domestic violence victims were reported in the first four months of this year, according to Lubbock police. 113 of those resulted in serious injury or death.

Garcia says several things can keep survivors from reporting domestic violence, like fear, threats, embarrassment, bad experiences with law enforcement, or they may have exhausted their support system. That’s where agencies like Women’s Protective Services come in.

This Domestic Violence Awareness Month, WPS wants people to know help is available.

“Letting them know that they’re not alone and that there is hope. As bleak as their situation may look, there is a way out. There’s several ways out. And we’re here to try to provide the support necessary,” Garcia said.

WPS offers a 24-hour crisis hotline, shelter, food, clothing and transportation, and legal aid to its clients at no cost. Once those basic needs are met, Garcia says healing can begin through counseling and support groups.

“If we can get them out of there, get them in a normalized, healthy situation, environment, they start to flourish.” Garcia said.

Garcia says on average a woman will go back to her abuser seven times before leaving for good. He says family members and friends of domestic violence survivors can inspire victims to change their lives.

“That number may be lower with support, because if you can imagine being in that situation and not having anyone to turn to and feeling hopeless and just giving up,” Garcia said. “So, it’s really important to be that light, that beacon of support and encouragement that maybe it’s this next time she’s ready to stop and get out.”

Garcia says half of the battle is prevention. WPS teaches junior high and high school classes about healthy relationships and provides a program to help abusers get the resources they need to change.

The Lubbock WPS 24/7 hotline is 806-747-6491. The National Domestic Violence hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE.

