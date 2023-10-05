Community Coverage Tour
Nice weather continues Friday

By Shania Jackson
Oct. 5, 2023
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Finally we are not looking at an active evening, dry conditions and cooler temperatures are in store for these next few days.

Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 40s tonight, it will be extremely cool. Clear skies are expected throughout the evening with east winds staying light, around 5 to 10 mph.

Forecast Lows Tonight
Forecast Lows Tonight(KCBD)

Friday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid-70s. North winds will be around 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming south in the afternoon. A cold front is coming through the area, making for a breezy and cool evening.

Friday evening will be very windy with east winds around 15 to 20 mph. Temperatures will cool rapidly overnight due to the cold front. Expect overnight lows in the mid-40s with mostly clear skies.

Windcast with cold front
Windcast with cold front(KCBD)

Saturday will be cool, with highs in the lower 70s. Things begin to warm back up on Sunday with highs in the 80s. The next work week will consist of highs in the 80s until Thursday. Right now, there is an extremely slight chance of rain on Wednesday night. Thursday’s highs will drop into the 70s. Overnight lows for these next seven days will fluctuate between 40s and 50s.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KCBD)

