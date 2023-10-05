Community Coverage Tour
Patrick & Brittany Mahomes give back to Lubbock kids

Local Boys and Girls Club branch to be renovated and renamed after Mahomes donation
Former Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes donate to four Boys...
Former Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes donate to four Boys and Girls Club locations(AP Photo/Justin Rex)
By Natalie Faulkenberry
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two-time Super Bowl champ and former Red Raider Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany are giving back to children in the 806.

KCBD spoke to Nitra Barnes, the board president of Lubbock Boys and Girls Club about the generous donation and what it will mean for our community.

“It is huge for the entire Boys and Girls Club, no doubt about it, but I think it is going to be huge for the entire community of Lubbock,” Barnes said.

15 and Mahomies, a foundation led by Kansas City quarterback and former Red Raider Patrick Mahomes and his wife announced a $1.6 million donation to four different Boys and Girls Club locations that are significant to the pair. That list includes Tyler, Whitehouse, Kansas City, and of course the Hub City. Barnes says that the gift came as a shock.

“To go off and be a professional football player in Kansas and then to still remember that time that he spent here in Lubbock and give it back to our kids like I said it is very humbling,” Barnes said.

Thanks to the Mahomies Foundation’s donation one of Lubbock’s oldest Boys and Girls Club facilities. the Optimus Branch that is located on Cornell and Hartford, will get a much-needed facelift. Barnes says this will have a huge impact on Lubbock kids.

“It is amazing because you don’t realize how fortunate you are until you see a child that hasn’t had and we have some that haven’t,” Barnes said.

The branch will be renovated and renamed in honor of the former Red Raider. Barnes tells us it is huge for the kids to know they are cared for and recognized by someone as influential as the two-time MVP.

“To have something happen over on this part of town because we have a lot of disadvantaged kids over there it is going to be so exciting for them to be associated with Patrick Mahomes,” Barnes said.

Barnes says The Mahomes are expected to stop by the club after renovations are complete. She says she has no doubt the kids will show them just how grateful Hub City is for their contributions to our community.

“When they wrap their arms around you and they thank you it is all you can do to hold it together. So thank you, Patrick and Brittany,” Barnes said.

The 15 and Mahomies Foundation will also be donating $1.500 for every touchdown thrown or scored by Patrick this season.

