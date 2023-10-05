Plainview police searching for missing woman, Brittany Ann Davoult

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - Plainview police are searching for 29-year-old Brittany Ann Davoult.

Brittany is described as a white female with blue eyes and brown hair, 5′7, 200 pounds, last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black tights.

Plainview police released this statement on Thursday: “Brittany is from Ft. Worth Texas and was in Plainview for a brief visit. She was last seen on the 400 Block of Elm St. staying with acquaintances. Brittany had plans to travel back to Ft. Worth but according to family she has not made it back. She was in Plainview alone and not married at the time. Her family is deeply concerned for her safety.”

If you have any information, police ask that you contact the City of Plainview Police Department at 806-296-1182.

