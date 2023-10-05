Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Plainview police searching for missing woman, Brittany Ann Davoult

Plainview police are searching for 29-year-old Brittany Ann Davoult.
Plainview police are searching for 29-year-old Brittany Ann Davoult.(Plainview Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - Plainview police are searching for 29-year-old Brittany Ann Davoult.

Brittany is described as a white female with blue eyes and brown hair, 5′7, 200 pounds, last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black tights.

Plainview police released this statement on Thursday: “Brittany is from Ft. Worth Texas and was in Plainview  for a brief visit.  She was last seen on the 400 Block of Elm St. staying with acquaintances.  Brittany had plans to travel back to Ft. Worth but according to family she has not made it back.  She was in Plainview alone and not married at the time.  Her family is deeply concerned for her safety.”

If you have any information, police ask that you contact the City of Plainview Police Department at 806-296-1182.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Animal Services building
Two injured in dog attack Tuesday evening
Prostitution sting
14 arrested in Lubbock prostitution sting
Outlook Update
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Lubbock, South Plains
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
Scattered thunderstorms continue Wednesday night
Authorities respond to plane crash in Plainview
Authorities respond to plane crash in Plainview

Latest News

Lubbock Women's Protective Services is reminding survivors of the resources available this...
Lubbock Women’s Protective Services urging awareness to support survivors of domestic violence
competitor cutting brisket for Hub City BBQ cook off
Hub City BBQ competitors share their secret to award-winning barbecue
KCBD News at 5
BASF hosts Lubbock field day Friday.
BASF Lubbock field day gives farmers insight into herbicides