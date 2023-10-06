Community Coverage Tour
Another Cold Front Tonight

By Collin Mertz
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today’s temperatures are expected to be very similar to yesterday, but by tonight we’ll be a bit cooler thanks to a cold front. For most of the day, we’ll see mostly clear skies, lighter southeasterly winds, and mild temps. Highs around the area are expected to range low 70s in the NW to low 80s in the SE. Here in Lubbock, we expect a high around 78.

Front Tracker Tonight
Front Tracker Tonight(KCBD)

In the late afternoon and early evening, the frontal boundary is expected to begin to enter our area. Winds behind the front are strong, ranging 20-30 mph sustained, with gusts up to 40 mph. This is expected to be a dry front, with too little moisture and too much high pressure to kick off storms.

Lows Tonight
Lows Tonight(KCBD)

Because of the frontal passage, temps overnight will be chilly, with lows ranging low 40s to low 50s. By Saturday, we’ll only be up to the low 70s, but as the trough continues east, we’ll see a quick shift into a warming surge, so by Sunday we’ll be back to the low 80s, and mid 80s to start the work week.

