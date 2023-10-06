Community Coverage Tour
C.A.S.T for Kids Lubbock seeking for volunteers & boats for Saturday fishing event

Fishing event
C.A.S.T for kids fishing event at Buffalo Springs Lake (2021)
C.A.S.T for kids fishing event at Buffalo Springs Lake (2021)(KCBD)
By Natalie Faulkenberry
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Although it will be a little chilly Saturday morning, it will still be a beautiful day for fishing. The C.A.S.T for Kids Foundation is hosting a fishing event for kids in our area with special needs, but they need your help to make it happen.

Troy White, with C.A.S.T for Kids Foundation Lubbock, says, “This just gives them something else to do, another opportunity to get out and experience things that a lot of us take for granted.”

White says this year’s event will be the 8th year the foundation has put on a fishing event specifically for Lubbock children with special needs. He says although he’s not new to hosting these events, the smiles on those kids’ faces never get old.

“Some of them haven’t seen a fish, much less held a fish in their hands and caught a fish, reeled it in, and felt it tugging on the end of the line. With these kids, it’s next level,” White said.

Shayna Scott is the marketing director at Buffalo Springs Lake. She says this is an experience that most of us take for granted, but it’s one that isn’t always accessible for children with intellectual or physical disabilities.

“They get to get out on the water. They sometimes don’t get to do that, they may be in a wheelchair, so they are doing it to have the opportunity to be out on the water whereas before they might not get to do that,” Scott said.

Every year the goal is to make sure the kids get a one-on-one fishing experience. However, with just a day until the event, White says the foundation is still short on volunteers and boats.

“I would say probably close to 25 boats, so if we could get about 15 more signed up it would be great,” White said.

If you would like to participate as a boat captain or a volunteer you can head down to the Buffalo Springs Lake marina. Or register at https://castforkids.org/event/buffalospringslake/?fbclid=IwAR0MwwBkz7ierCOzfXjup7iOIscSa16Rz4E2ofGjNj-k8LAmRh9j3_kNJ74.

All those volunteering for the event will be granted free access to the lake at the check-in booth.

