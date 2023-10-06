Cold front rolling in Friday night

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The strongest cold front of the season is rolling through the region Friday evening. Winds may gust as high as 40 mph behind the front and temperatures will be chilly by tomorrow morning. Winds will decrease overnight as temps fall to the 40s.

Football games will get chilly late evening with gusty north winds, few clouds and dropping temps.

The strongest cold front of the season is rolling through the region Friday evening. (KCBD Graphic)

Saturday and Sunday will be sunny, but it will be cool tomorrow with an afternoon high around 68-72 degrees in Lubbock. Winds will be breezy in the morning and decrease in the afternoon. Sunday will be chilly with morning lows in the 40s but the afternoon looks nice with a high around 80 degrees.

The strongest cold front of the season is rolling through the region Friday evening. (KCBD Graphic)

From Monday through Wednesday, breezy, sunny and warmer as the afternoon temperatures return to the mid to upper 80s.

More wind late next week and another strong cold front.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.