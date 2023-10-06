Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Cold front rolling in Friday night

The strongest cold front of the season is rolling through the region Friday evening.
The strongest cold front of the season is rolling through the region Friday evening.(KCBD Graphic)
By John Robison
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The strongest cold front of the season is rolling through the region Friday evening. Winds may gust as high as 40 mph behind the front and temperatures will be chilly by tomorrow morning. Winds will decrease overnight as temps fall to the 40s.

Football games will get chilly late evening with gusty north winds, few clouds and dropping temps.

The strongest cold front of the season is rolling through the region Friday evening.
The strongest cold front of the season is rolling through the region Friday evening.(KCBD Graphic)

Saturday and Sunday will be sunny, but it will be cool tomorrow with an afternoon high around 68-72 degrees in Lubbock. Winds will be breezy in the morning and decrease in the afternoon. Sunday will be chilly with morning lows in the 40s but the afternoon looks nice with a high around 80 degrees.

The strongest cold front of the season is rolling through the region Friday evening.
The strongest cold front of the season is rolling through the region Friday evening.(KCBD Graphic)

From Monday through Wednesday, breezy, sunny and warmer as the afternoon temperatures return to the mid to upper 80s.

More wind late next week and another strong cold front.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prostitution sting
14 arrested in Lubbock prostitution sting
Former Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes donate to four Boys...
Patrick & Brittany Mahomes give back to Lubbock kids
Authorities respond to plane crash in Plainview
Authorities respond to plane crash in Plainview
Plainview police are searching for 29-year-old Brittany Ann Davoult.
Plainview police searching for missing woman, Brittany Ann Davoult
reports show three people were injured
Multiple people injured from Thursday night North Lubbock shooting

Latest News

Front Tracker Tonight
Another cold front tonight
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Friday, Oct. 6
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Friday, Oct. 6
Daybreak Today WX 10.6