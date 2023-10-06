Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

The Frontmen performing at Cactus Theater Friday night

Fans of ‘80s and ‘90s country can catch The Frontmen at Cactus Theater on Friday night,...
Fans of ‘80s and ‘90s country can catch The Frontmen at Cactus Theater on Friday night, featuring hometown music legend Richie McDonald (formerly of Lonestar), Larry Stewart (the voice of Restless Heart) and Tim Rushlow (former lead singer of Little Texas).(Provided by Cactus Theater)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Fans of ‘80s and ‘90s country can catch The Frontmen at Cactus Theater on Friday night, featuring hometown music legend Richie McDonald (formerly of Lonestar), Larry Stewart (the voice of Restless Heart) and Tim Rushlow (former lead singer of Little Texas).

The show promises to feature the “best of the best country groups from the past 30 years and features a major slew of their 30 No. 1 hits!”

Cactus Theater says reserved tickets are $60, $80, $100 with a select few VIP/Meet and Greet available at cactustheater.com or through their ticketing partner, Eventbrite ONLY.

Saturday night, Oct 7, they are hosting the annual LUBBOCK GUITARSLINGERS concert at the Cactus Theater.

“Since October of 2018, the Lubbock Guitarslingers concert has become the signature guitar-related event in our region, recognizing the incredible breadth and depth of the guitar heritage of Lubbock and the region. This year’s gala concert features: Darren Welch, Joy Harris, Cider Wave (Emily & Brent Wheeler, Mark Frandsen, Phil Smith), Mikey De Larossa, Sam Choate and Bryan Pacheco.”

Reserved Tickets: First 6 rows (A-F) $25; Last 6 rows (G-M) $22.50; Standard balcony $20; Balcony box (includes concessions) $50

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prostitution sting
14 arrested in Lubbock prostitution sting
Former Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes donate to four Boys...
Patrick & Brittany Mahomes give back to Lubbock kids
Authorities respond to plane crash in Plainview
Authorities respond to plane crash in Plainview
Plainview police are searching for 29-year-old Brittany Ann Davoult.
Plainview police searching for missing woman, Brittany Ann Davoult
reports show three people were injured
Multiple people injured from Thursday night North Lubbock shooting

Latest News

Assiter Punkin Ranch pumpkins in Floydada.
Floydada pumpkin growers persevere through rough season
C.A.S.T for kids fishing event at Buffalo Springs Lake (2021)
C.A.S.T for Kids Lubbock seeking for volunteers & boats for Saturday fishing event
Lubbock Meals on Wheels food tote
Lubbock Meals on Wheels searching for more volunteers
84th St. structure fire
One seriously injured in southwest Lubbock housefire