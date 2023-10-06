The Frontmen performing at Cactus Theater Friday night

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Fans of ‘80s and ‘90s country can catch The Frontmen at Cactus Theater on Friday night, featuring hometown music legend Richie McDonald (formerly of Lonestar), Larry Stewart (the voice of Restless Heart) and Tim Rushlow (former lead singer of Little Texas).

The show promises to feature the “best of the best country groups from the past 30 years and features a major slew of their 30 No. 1 hits!”

Cactus Theater says reserved tickets are $60, $80, $100 with a select few VIP/Meet and Greet available at cactustheater.com or through their ticketing partner, Eventbrite ONLY.

Saturday night, Oct 7, they are hosting the annual LUBBOCK GUITARSLINGERS concert at the Cactus Theater.

“Since October of 2018, the Lubbock Guitarslingers concert has become the signature guitar-related event in our region, recognizing the incredible breadth and depth of the guitar heritage of Lubbock and the region. This year’s gala concert features: Darren Welch, Joy Harris, Cider Wave (Emily & Brent Wheeler, Mark Frandsen, Phil Smith), Mikey De Larossa, Sam Choate and Bryan Pacheco.”

Reserved Tickets: First 6 rows (A-F) $25; Last 6 rows (G-M) $22.50; Standard balcony $20; Balcony box (includes concessions) $50

