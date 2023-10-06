Lubbock Meals on Wheels searching for more volunteers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We need to add two more routes because of the rapid increase of people in need of our services! We are currently adding approximately 70 new clients each month and delivering almost 200 more meals each day compared to 2022. Before we can add routes, we need more delivery drivers. Can you help us reach all of the homebound, elderly, and, disabled clients in need in Lubbock and Wolfforth?

Meals are picked up between 10:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. on weekdays. Routes take an average of one hour. You do not have to commit to a regular schedule. Sign-up is easy, just got to https://lubbockmealsonwheels.org/volunteer/ and complete a short application. We hope you decide to become a part of our LMOW volunteer family.

Lubbock Meals on Wheels is a private, non-profit organization, dedicated to preparing and delivering hot, nutritious meals to those who are homebound, elderly, or disabled. LMOW began service in Lubbock in 1971. With the help of over 1,600 volunteers, over 230,000 meals were delivered in 2022. We currently deliver 72 routes in Lubbock and Wolfforth. We receive no government funding and are not a United Way agency.

Thank you very much for your continued support of Lubbock Meals on Wheels.

