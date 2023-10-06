Multiple people injured from Thursday night North Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating a shooting in north Lubbock that left several people injured.

Officers were called to the 500 block of north canton & dartmouth around 9:30 pm, Thursday night, Oct. 5.

Reports show, police found three gunshot victims with moderate injuries.

They were all taken to UMC for treatment.

So far no arrests have been made at this time, but we will continue to follow this story and keep you updated.

