Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Multiple people injured from Thursday night North Lubbock shooting

reports show three people were injured
reports show three people were injured(KCBD Staff)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating a shooting in north Lubbock that left several people injured.

Officers were called to the 500 block of north canton & dartmouth around 9:30 pm, Thursday night, Oct. 5.

Reports show, police found three gunshot victims with moderate injuries.

They were all taken to UMC for treatment.

So far no arrests have been made at this time, but we will continue to follow this story and keep you updated.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prostitution sting
14 arrested in Lubbock prostitution sting
Authorities respond to plane crash in Plainview
Authorities respond to plane crash in Plainview
Former Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes donate to four Boys...
Patrick & Brittany Mahomes give back to Lubbock kids
Plainview police are searching for 29-year-old Brittany Ann Davoult.
Plainview police searching for missing woman, Brittany Ann Davoult
A bullet nearly took his life, and for months, it took his voice. Now, Florencio Rivera is...
KCBD Investigates Discounting Danger: Lubbock man navigates life as a quadriplegic following game room shooting

Latest News

KCBD Daybreak Today
Christy Hartin presents Food for Thought.
Food for Thought, Thursday, Oct. 5
Resources for domestic violence survivors (10 p.m.)
Food for Thought for Thursday, Oct. 5