Noon Notebook: West Texas ALS Walk to End ALS

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The West Texas ALS Support Group is hosting its Walk to End ALS.

The walk is scheduled for Oct. 14. Registration is at 9 a.m. and the walk starts at 10 a.m. and will last until around noon. The walk will be located LCU’s Christian Development Center.

The organizers will also we offering free donuts and refreshments.

Those wishing to register under Guns Up for ALS team can do so here.

