One seriously injured in southwest Lubbock housefire

84th St. structure fire
84th St. structure fire(KCBD, Andrew Wood)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been hospitalized after a structure fire in southwest Lubbock.

At 11:40 a.m. on Friday, emergency crews responded to the 6800 block of 84th Street for reports of a structure fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters with Lubbock Fire Rescue found a home on fire; the fire was quickly extinguished

One person was left with serious injuries, according to LFR. The injured individual was taken UMC for treatment.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

