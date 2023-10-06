Community Coverage Tour
Wildorado takes down Lubbock Kingdom Prep in non-district finale

By KJ Doyle
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 12:10 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Wildorado Mustangs picked up the win against Lubbock Kingdom Prep on Thursday night.

It was the second win of the year for Wildorado, as close out the non-district schedule.

The 58 points put up by the Mustangs offense were the second most by the team this season, as they took the 18-point victory.

The Mustangs will now have an open week before opening up district action against Claude on October 20th.

