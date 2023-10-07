Calm, nice weather continues Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a cooler day across our area things will be a bit warmer for your Sunday. The low temperature for this morning was 45°, while the high for today was 68 as of 5:33 p.m.

For tonight, however, cooler weather continues with overnight lows dropping into the 40s again. Mostly clear skies will continue with south winds staying light, just around 5 to 10 mph.

Lows (KCBD)

Sunday will be warmer with highs getting into the lower 80s. Lots of sunshine is expected with southwest wind speeds picking up just a little, around 10 to 15 mph.

Highs (KCBD)

Sunday evening will be clear with lows dropping into the lower 50s. Southwest winds will be around 5 to 10 mph.

Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will have temperatures in the 80s. On Wednesday, highs will be in the upper 80s, and some parts of the viewing area may see 90s. A cold front will come through the area Thursday and drop high temperatures on Friday and Saturday into the upper 60s. Thursday and Friday will also be very windy due to this front.

7 Day Forecast (KCBD)

