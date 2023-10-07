Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Calm, nice weather continues Sunday

By Shania Jackson
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a cooler day across our area things will be a bit warmer for your Sunday. The low temperature for this morning was 45°, while the high for today was 68 as of 5:33 p.m.

For tonight, however, cooler weather continues with overnight lows dropping into the 40s again. Mostly clear skies will continue with south winds staying light, just around 5 to 10 mph.

Lows
Lows(KCBD)

Sunday will be warmer with highs getting into the lower 80s. Lots of sunshine is expected with southwest wind speeds picking up just a little, around 10 to 15 mph.

Highs
Highs(KCBD)

Sunday evening will be clear with lows dropping into the lower 50s. Southwest winds will be around 5 to 10 mph.

Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will have temperatures in the 80s. On Wednesday, highs will be in the upper 80s, and some parts of the viewing area may see 90s. A cold front will come through the area Thursday and drop high temperatures on Friday and Saturday into the upper 60s. Thursday and Friday will also be very windy due to this front.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KCBD)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes donate to four Boys...
Patrick & Brittany Mahomes give back to Lubbock kids
reports show three people were injured
3 injured in North Lubbock shooting Thursday night
84th St. structure fire
One seriously injured in southwest Lubbock housefire
Israeli firefighters extinguish fire after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a house in...
Hamas surprise attack out of Gaza stuns Israel and leaves hundreds dead in fighting, retaliation
Lubbock Fire Rescue was called to a fire at a barbecue pit inside the United Supermarket at...
LFR puts out fire at United Supermarket, 114th & Slide

Latest News

KCBD Weather at 10 for Saturday, Oct. 7
High Temps Today
Temperature Bungee Jump
KCBD Weather at 10 for Friday, Oct. 6
KCBD Weather at 6 for Friday, Oct. 6