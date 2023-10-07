End Zone Scores for Friday, Oct. 6
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights from around the South Plains.
New Deal 29 Tahoka 12
West Plains 48 Seminole 23
Sunray 34 Lubbock Christian 0
Trinity Chrisitan 49 Colleyville Covenant 10
Centennial 28 Hobbs 7
Balmorhea 56 Loop 28
Palo Duro 58 Lubbock High 24
Spearman 45 Dimmitt 19
Midland Greenwood 27 Snyder 23
Friona 55 Tulia 8
Stratford 38 Farwell 7
Sundown 21 Floydada 14
Littlefield 55 Coahoma 21
Lockney 49 Crosbyton 16
Morton 28 Plains 14
Ropes 38 Smyer 6
Ralls 14 Bovina 8
Idalou 48 Abernathy 6
Abilene Wylie 36 Plainview 34
Sudan 20 Hale Center 7
New Home 43 Seagraves 6
Lamesa 35 Kermit 14
Bushland 56 Muleshoe 26
Lubbock-Cooper 49 Amarillo 19
Midland Legacy 63 Frenship 56
Denver City 59 Brownfield 24
Perryton 34 Levelland 18
Olton 36 Post 15
Christ The King 52 PCHEA 7
Miami 48 Nazareth 0
Kress 52 Anton 0
Valley 52 White Deer 0
Klondike 88 Southland 6
Wellman-Union 21 Spur 12
Whitharral 44 Hart 12
Jayton 48 Aspermont 0
Hermleigh 52 Roby 6
Buena Vista 62 Meadow 6
O’Donnell 52 Loraine 50
Benjamin 51 Paducah 6
Rankin 79 Sands 30
Whiteface 34 Springlake-Earth 22
Ira 76 Rotan 0
