End Zone Scores for Friday, Oct. 6

By Pete Christy
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights from around the South Plains.

New Deal 29 Tahoka 12

West Plains 48 Seminole 23

Sunray 34 Lubbock Christian 0

Trinity Chrisitan 49 Colleyville Covenant 10

Centennial 28 Hobbs 7

Balmorhea 56 Loop 28

Palo Duro 58 Lubbock High 24

Spearman 45 Dimmitt 19

Midland Greenwood 27 Snyder 23

Friona 55 Tulia 8

Stratford 38 Farwell 7

Sundown 21 Floydada 14

Littlefield 55 Coahoma 21

Lockney 49 Crosbyton 16

Morton 28 Plains 14

Ropes 38 Smyer 6

Ralls 14 Bovina 8

Idalou 48 Abernathy 6

Abilene Wylie 36 Plainview 34

Sudan 20 Hale Center 7

New Home 43 Seagraves 6

Lamesa 35 Kermit 14

Bushland 56 Muleshoe 26

Lubbock-Cooper 49 Amarillo 19

Midland Legacy 63 Frenship 56

Denver City 59 Brownfield 24

Perryton 34 Levelland 18

Olton 36 Post 15

Christ The King 52 PCHEA 7

Miami 48 Nazareth 0

Kress 52 Anton 0

Valley 52 White Deer 0

Klondike 88 Southland 6

Wellman-Union 21 Spur 12

Whitharral 44 Hart 12

Jayton 48 Aspermont 0

Hermleigh 52 Roby 6

Buena Vista 62 Meadow 6

O’Donnell 52 Loraine 50

Benjamin 51 Paducah 6

Rankin 79 Sands 30

Whiteface 34 Springlake-Earth 22

Ira 76 Rotan 0

