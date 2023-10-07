Community Coverage Tour
Jordi Hernandez’s 3 TDs pushes Wolves to district opener victory over Seminole

By Rylee Robinson
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Plains Wolves welcomed the Seminole Indians to Happy State Bank Stadium Friday night. The Wolves coming away with the big win, 48-23 over the Indians.

Seminole went on the board first from a field goal on its first drive of the game, but that is the only points they would score in the first half.

West Plains’ Jordi Hernandez scored three touchdowns in the first half. After an 18-yard touchdown run from Kryon Wooten, the Wolves went into the locker room 28-3.

Going into the third quarter, West Plains wasted no time finding the end zone once again. Macon connects with Jensen Phillips making it 35-3 at the 10:19 mark of the quarter.

The Indians scored their first touchdown of the contest with 15 seconds left in the third as Braden Gonzales connects with Logan McCormick. West Plains still ahead big going into the final quarter of action, 38-10.

A touchdown from West Plains’ Blaine Henry put the cherry on top with 3:19 left in the game.

In the end, West Plains comes away with the win. 48-23. The Wolves start district action 1-0.

The Wolves will travel to Levelland next Friday for their next district match up.

Seminole will host Borger next Friday night.

