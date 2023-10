LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue was called to a fire at a barbecue pit inside the United Supermarket at 11310 Slide Road on Saturday afternoon.

LFR says this was a “fire in smokehouse on back side of store.”

LFR says the fire has been put out with no injuries and no serious damage.

Lubbock Fire Rescue was called to a fire at a barbecue pit inside the United Supermarket at 11310 Slide Road on Saturday afternoon. (Joshua Ramirez, KCBD)

