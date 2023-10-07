LPD responding to crash near 4900 block of I-27

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Right now, the Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Officers responded to a report of a crash with injuries in the northbound lanes in the 4900 block of I-27 around 11:13 Saturday morning, October 7th.

LPD says the pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was taken to UMC.

The northbound lanes on I-27 between the 34th Street exit and the 50th Street exit are closed.

Drivers traveling north are being detoured to the 50th Street exit.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.