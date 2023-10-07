Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

LPD responding to crash near 4900 block of I-27

Lubbock police
Lubbock police(Lubbock police)
By Bobby Benally
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Right now, the Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Officers responded to a report of a crash with injuries in the northbound lanes in the 4900 block of I-27 around 11:13 Saturday morning, October 7th.

LPD says the pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was taken to UMC.

The northbound lanes on I-27 between the 34th Street exit and the 50th Street exit are closed.

Drivers traveling north are being detoured to the 50th Street exit.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

reports show three people were injured
3 injured in North Lubbock shooting Thursday night
Former Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes donate to four Boys...
Patrick & Brittany Mahomes give back to Lubbock kids
84th St. structure fire
One seriously injured in southwest Lubbock housefire
Christy Hartin presents Food for Thought.
Food for Thought, Thursday, Oct. 5
Front Tracker Tonight
Another cold front tonight

Latest News

On Daybreak Saturday
Saturday morning top stories: Israel declares war after Hamas attack
Junior League of Lubbock, Inside Out Foundation teaming up to help the elderly
Whitharral, Hart honor Tucker Parkinson
TxDOT to host public hearing on $100 billion plan for projects across the state
TxDOT project making major improvements to Woodrow Road