Lubbock Junior League, Inside Out Foundation reaching out to Lubbock elderly

Happiness boxes being pack by junior league of Lubbock members.(KCBD)
By Sydney Lowther
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Junior League of Lubbock has partnered with another local nonprofit to reach out to a neglected population.

Christi Felton, the community focus chair at Lubbock Junior League said, “We have a lot of manpower and we’re here to help.”

Every five years, the Junior League of Lubbock chooses something in the Lubbock community that needs a little extra attention. This year they chose to help the elderly.

“Elder care became a big problem and we said we need to do something about this,” Christi Felton said.

That is what the Junior League of Lubbock is here for, Felton said, The Junior League finds a problem in the community and works to change it, but they’re not doing it alone.

“We decided to make our money and efforts go further and partner with some preexisting nonprofits,” Felton said.

This time they’ve partnered with the Inside Out Foundation; Co-founder and Executive Director Alexis Arnold said this focus is important to them.

“The reason why the junior league wanted to target the elderly population is because in so many ways they are truly neglected and forgotten...by society. We want to show that that is not the case in West Texas,” Arnold said.

Volunteers from the Junior League spent their Friday packing happiness boxes. These boxes are filled with practical items for the elderly, but it’s not all about the items in the box; it is showing them that someone out there cares. Members from the Inside Out Foundation will personally drop off 500 happiness boxes to help the elderly in the Lubbock area.

“It gives us a good excuse to go in and visit with them; sit down have some one-on-one time and just love on them,” Christy Felton said.

These two organizations will be partnered for the next five years, working to give a little extra help to the elderly population.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

