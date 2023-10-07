RECAP: Odessa High stuns Permian, wins rivalry game for first time since 2013

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Bronchos rallied from a 21-7 deficit to beat rival Permian 49-42 in overtime on Friday at Ratliff Stadium.

This is the Bronchos first win in the series since 2013, snapping a nine-game losing streak against the Panthers.

Watch the video for highlights, the game-winning play, and an interview with Coach Dusty Ortiz.

