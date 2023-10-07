Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

RECAP: Odessa High stuns Permian, wins rivalry game for first time since 2013

Watch the video for highlights, the game-winning play, and an interview with Coach Dusty Ortiz.
By Jakob Brandenburg and Jensen Young
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 1:03 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Bronchos rallied from a 21-7 deficit to beat rival Permian 49-42 in overtime on Friday at Ratliff Stadium.

This is the Bronchos first win in the series since 2013, snapping a nine-game losing streak against the Panthers.

Watch the video for highlights, the game-winning play, and an interview with Coach Dusty Ortiz.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes donate to four Boys...
Patrick & Brittany Mahomes give back to Lubbock kids
Prostitution sting
14 arrested in Lubbock prostitution sting
Authorities respond to plane crash in Plainview
Authorities respond to plane crash in Plainview
Plainview police are searching for 29-year-old Brittany Ann Davoult.
Plainview police searching for missing woman, Brittany Ann Davoult
reports show three people were injured
3 injured in North Lubbock shooting Thursday night

Latest News

End Zone Extended Highlights for Friday, Oct. 6
Wink beats Iraan 34-7
HIGHLIGHTS: Iraan at Wink
Midland Bulldogs running back Elijah McCoy
HIGHLIGHTS: Midland stays undefeated with win in San Angelo
HIGHLIGHTS: Legacy moves to 1-0 in district after 63-56 win over Frenship Tigers
HIGHLIGHTS: Legacy moves to 1-0 in district after 63-56 win over Frenship Tigers