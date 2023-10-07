Community Coverage Tour
Saturday morning top stories: Israel declares war after Hamas attack

On Daybreak Saturday
By Dylan Villa
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Saturday

At least 40 dead in Israel following attack

One seriously injured in Southwest Lubbock housefire

Texas Tech football on the road, taking on Baylor

  • Texas Tech faces a familiar rival tonight, as they take on the Baylor Bears.
  • The Red Raiders are looking for its first road win of the 2023 season.
  • Kickoff is set for 7 P.M., and coverage will be on ESPN 2.

