Saturday morning top stories: Israel declares war after Hamas attack

At least 40 dead in Israel following attack

The ruling Hamas militant group in the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented attack on Israel, Saturday morning.

The group fired thousands of rockets as dozens of fighters infiltrated the heavily fortified border in several locations by air, land and sea.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the country is now at war.

Read more here: https://www.kcbd.com/2023/10/07/israeli-military-says-it-is-striking-targets-gaza-strip-air-raid-sirens-sound-jerusalem/

One seriously injured in Southwest Lubbock housefire

Emergency crews responded to the 6800 block of 84th Street, Friday morning, for reports of a structure fire.

The fire was quickly extinguished, but one person was taken to UMC with serious injuries.

Read more here: https://www.kcbd.com/2023/10/06/one-seriously-injured-southwest-lubbock-house-fire/

Texas Tech football on the road, taking on Baylor

Texas Tech faces a familiar rival tonight, as they take on the Baylor Bears.

The Red Raiders are looking for its first road win of the 2023 season.

Kickoff is set for 7 P.M., and coverage will be on ESPN 2.

