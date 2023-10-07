Temperature Bungee Jump

Community Coverage Tour
By Collin Mertz
Oct. 7, 2023
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The cold front has arrived, leaving our morning chilly. We only top out in the upper 60s and low 70s for our highs today, with little variation.

High Temps Today
High Temps Today(KCBD)

Here in Lubbock, we’re expecting around 69 for our high. Skies are partially cloudy and winds on the lighter side. Tonight, we remain chilly, with lows dropping to the upper 40s and low 50s.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KCBD)

The cool conditions don’t last long however, with a shift toward a warm surge putting us back to the upper 70s and low 80s for Sunday, and mid-to-upper 80s toward the middle of the week. Our next significant temperature change comes from another front expected overnight Thursday and Friday morning, with a whopping drop from the 80s to the mid 60s.

