Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Texas Tech Tyler Shough’s puppy secures NIL deal with Wagbnb

Tyler Shough's dog, Murphy, at Wagbnb.
Tyler Shough's dog, Murphy, at Wagbnb.(KCBD)
By Patricia Perry
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A new name, image and likeness deal has been signed, or I guess you could stay paw stamped of approval. This one is between Texas Tech Quarterback Tyler Shough’s puppy and Wagbnb.

Tyler’s dog Murphy is a one-year-old golden retriever. The owner of Wagbnb, Stephen Quisenberry, said he reached out to Tyler hoping to reach an NIL deal.

“We contacted Tyler about that to see if we could actually use Murphy’s name, image and likeness for our own marketing,” Quisenberry said.

Quisenberry told KCBD his company supports the Red Raiders in many ways and this is just one more way to show that.

“Wagbnb actually has 55 employees, most of them which are college students, and we’re very passionate about Tech and pets, and thought it was a great opportunity to include Murphy in an NIL deal,” Quisenberry said.

In the deal, Tyler gets to bring Murphy to Wagbnb for boarding or doggy daycare whenever needed for free.

“He brings Murphy when he goes out of town for football games and she comes to daycare to play with other dogs, and he just thought it was a great opportunity for both of them,” Quisenberry said.

In return, Wagbnb will post her on social media while she’s there. A lot of those photos and videos will be of Murphy being a normal dog.

“We actually wear out all of her energy while she’s here,” Quisenberry said.

He said Murphy has a lot of energy and likes to give the employees a run for their money.

“She’s actually pretty mischievous,” Quisenberry said. “She goes around and steals all of our run cards that are on the kennels in daycare.”

Of course, Murphy shook on this NIL deal when treats were mentioned.

“She gets all the free treats that she wants,” Quisenberry said.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

reports show three people were injured
3 injured in North Lubbock shooting Thursday night
Former Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes donate to four Boys...
Patrick & Brittany Mahomes give back to Lubbock kids
84th St. structure fire
One seriously injured in southwest Lubbock housefire
Christy Hartin presents Food for Thought.
Food for Thought, Thursday, Oct. 5
Israeli firefighters extinguish fire after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a house in...
Hamas surprise attack out of Gaza stuns Israel and leaves hundreds dead in fighting, retaliation

Latest News

Lubbock Fire Rescue was called to a fire at a barbecue pit inside the United Supermarket at...
LFR puts out fire at Untied Supermarket, 114th & Slide
Officers responded to a report of a crash with injuries in the northbound lanes in the 4900...
Pedestrian seriously injured in collision near 4900 block of I-27
On Daybreak Saturday
Saturday morning top stories: Israel declares war after Hamas attack
Junior League of Lubbock, Inside Out Foundation teaming up to help the elderly