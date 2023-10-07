Texas Tech Tyler Shough’s puppy secures NIL deal with Wagbnb

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A new name, image and likeness deal has been signed, or I guess you could stay paw stamped of approval. This one is between Texas Tech Quarterback Tyler Shough’s puppy and Wagbnb.

Tyler’s dog Murphy is a one-year-old golden retriever. The owner of Wagbnb, Stephen Quisenberry, said he reached out to Tyler hoping to reach an NIL deal.

“We contacted Tyler about that to see if we could actually use Murphy’s name, image and likeness for our own marketing,” Quisenberry said.

Quisenberry told KCBD his company supports the Red Raiders in many ways and this is just one more way to show that.

“Wagbnb actually has 55 employees, most of them which are college students, and we’re very passionate about Tech and pets, and thought it was a great opportunity to include Murphy in an NIL deal,” Quisenberry said.

In the deal, Tyler gets to bring Murphy to Wagbnb for boarding or doggy daycare whenever needed for free.

“He brings Murphy when he goes out of town for football games and she comes to daycare to play with other dogs, and he just thought it was a great opportunity for both of them,” Quisenberry said.

In return, Wagbnb will post her on social media while she’s there. A lot of those photos and videos will be of Murphy being a normal dog.

“We actually wear out all of her energy while she’s here,” Quisenberry said.

He said Murphy has a lot of energy and likes to give the employees a run for their money.

“She’s actually pretty mischievous,” Quisenberry said. “She goes around and steals all of our run cards that are on the kennels in daycare.”

Of course, Murphy shook on this NIL deal when treats were mentioned.

“She gets all the free treats that she wants,” Quisenberry said.

