TxDOT project making major improvements to Woodrow Road

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A project that will make major improvements to Woodrow Road (CR 7600), from US 87 to Indiana Avenue, in Lubbock County is scheduled to begin in the coming weeks. The $38 million, Lubbock County project will completely rebuild the existing roadway from a two-lane rural roadway to a five-lane thoroughfare.

Construction was scheduled to start next week, but recent storms have pushed the start date back, said Joe Villalobos, P.E., TxDOT Lubbock Area engineer.

“The contractor was originally scheduled to begin setting traffic control and barriers along the project limits on Monday, but with this week’s heavy rains we’ve had to make a change to the start date.” Villalobos said. “A new start date has not been determined.”

The project is funded by Lubbock County but TxDOT is overseeing the contract and construction work that will rebuild 2.7 miles of Woodrow Road to include two lanes of traffic in each direction, a continuous left-turn lane and will make drainage and traffic signal improvements.

“The reconstruction and expansion of a busy road always presents challenges. This is a growing area that includes a busy school zone located within the project limits, so our goal is to make sure we get the work done in the safest and most efficient way possible and keep traffic moving.”

Once construction begins, motorists traveling on Woodrow Road can expect slow moving traffic and delays and are advised to give themselves extra time for school drop-offs and pick-ups, Villalobos said.

“Woodrow traffic will continue to be one-lane in each direction for most of the time during construction. Drivers can also anticipate side-street closures as work progresses,” Villalobos said. “Plans call for work to begin at Avenue P.”

Drivers are urged to use caution when driving through the work zone since crews will be working in close proximity to traffic and should keep the following tips in mind:

Slow down and always follow posted work zone speed limits. Speeding is one of the major causes of work zone crashes. Remember, traffic fines double in work zones.

Pay attention. Workers and heavy equipment may only be a few feet from passing vehicles.

Be patient. Delays from roadway construction can be frustrating, but it only takes a few extra minutes to slow down for a work zone.

General contractor is Webber, LLC, of The Woodlands, TX. The project is anticipated to be completed in fall 2026.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.