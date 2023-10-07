United Supermarkets celebrates re-opening of United Market exhibit in Science Spectrum

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On Friday, United Supermarkets joined with the Science Spectrum to celebrate the re-opening of the United Market exhibit in the Lubbock Children’s Museum portion of the facility.

Introduced in 2012, the Lubbock Children’s Museum is a space designed to engage and educate children 5 years old and younger. Alongside a vet clinic, news studio and other interactive exhibits, the United Market, a miniature version of real United Supermarkets locations, gives children an opportunity to learn about the grocery store where their food comes from.

“United Supermarkets has been a wonderful partner over the years, and we are so glad to have their support,” said Sandy Henry, president of the Science Spectrum. “In addition to our other exhibits in the Lubbock Children’s Museum, the United Market offers a fantastic opportunity for children to learn about a place they probably often find themselves with their parents.”

One of the most important things United Supermarkets does in its communities is support education. This partnership gives United the opportunity to continue support for one of the most unique educational opportunities on the South Plains.

“We are so excited to have our miniature market back up and operating for kids to learn and play,” said Abie Rampy, director of public relations for The United Family. “The Science Spectrum has been a long-standing source of education and fun in this community. We hope everyone gets an opportunity to bring their kids up to see everything this place has to offer, including our newly outfitted United Market.”

The renovations to the United Market include updated signs, baskets, toy foods, and more. From the miniature check stand to the little baskets, kids will be ready to help mom and dad on their next trip to the store!

