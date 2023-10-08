Community Coverage Tour
1 dead, 1 injured after overnight shooting

(KCBD Video)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has died and another is being treated for injuries after an overnight shooting in the 9900 block of North Boston.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s says the shots fired call came in around 1:30 a.m. Deputies found two people with gunshot wounds at the scene.

The first victim, identified as 56-year-old Dicky Ruiz, was transported to the hospital where he died.

A second victim, identified as 46-year-old Andrew Mojica, was also transported to the hospital for injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

