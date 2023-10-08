Community Coverage Tour
Much Warmer Today

By Collin Mertz
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As the cool air mass moves east, temps soar back to the upper 70s and low 80s and continue to climb into the work week.

Highs Today
Highs Today(KCBD)

Here in Lubbock, we expect to warm quickly into the late morning and early afternoon, reaching around 80 mid-afternoon. Skies will be quite clear today with light breezes. As we trend warmer, our overnight lows will also be several degrees higher, ranging the 50s with about a 52 expected in Lubbock.

Next 7 Days
Next 7 Days(KCBD)

Temps continue to climb, low 80s Monday and Tuesday, and upper 80s Wednesday and Thursday before another cold front Friday, undercutting Friday’s high down to the low 70s, and an even cooler upper 60s for Saturday.

