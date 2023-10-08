Sunday morning top stories: At least 500 Israelis dead in surprise attack

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Sunday

Conflict between Hamas and Israel enters second day

At least 500 Israelis are dead after a surprise attack from militant group Hamas, Saturday.

Dozens of soldiers have been captured by Hamas.

The number of deaths is expected to rise as conflict continues. The U.S. is expected to send assistance to Israel in the near future.

1 dead, 1 injured after overnight shooting

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of Alma Street and North Boston Avenue just after 1:30, Saturday morning.

When they arrived, they found 56-year-old Dicky Ruiz and 46-year-old Andrew Mojica with gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to the hospital, where Ruiz later died.

Texas Tech defeats Baylor

Texas Tech earned its first road win of the season, Saturday, defeating Baylor 39-14.

Tahj Brooks rushed for more than 100 yards for the fourth consecutive game.

Texas Tech will now head home to host Kansas State, Saturday. Kickoff is set for 6:00 P.M.

