Sunday morning top stories: At least 500 Israelis dead in surprise attack

On Daybreak Sunday
By Dylan Villa
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Sunday

Conflict between Hamas and Israel enters second day

1 dead, 1 injured after overnight shooting

Texas Tech defeats Baylor

  • Texas Tech earned its first road win of the season, Saturday, defeating Baylor 39-14.
  • Tahj Brooks rushed for more than 100 yards for the fourth consecutive game.
  • Texas Tech will now head home to host Kansas State, Saturday. Kickoff is set for 6:00 P.M.
  • Read more here: https://www.kcbd.com/2023/10/08/texas-tech-beats-baylor-39-14/

