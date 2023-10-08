Texas Tech beats Baylor 39-14

WACO, TX (KCBD) - Oh, what a difference a year makes. After falling 45-17 to Baylor a season ago in Lubbock, Texas Tech returns the favor in Waco by a final of 39-14.

The offense made their mark early on, especially in the run game. First drive of the game and Texas Tech went 11 plays, 75 yards with seven of the plays on the ground (five carries for Tahj Brooks, two Cam’Ron Valdez) which set up Behren Morton’s 13-yard touchdown pass to Coy Eakin (his first collegiate TD reception).

Two drives later, Tech once again utilizing Tahj Brooks in the 7-play drive ending in a Baylor Cupp touchdown reception (Cupp’s first on the season).

Brooks ended with 15 carries for 94 yards at the end of the first half with Behren Morton passing for 11-15 with 92 yards and two touchdowns as Texas Tech led 17-3 at the break.

The defense made its presence known as well in the first half with a fumble recovery, holding Baylor to 4-10 on 3rd down and 0-3 on 4th down. Notably thanks to the defensive front, putting Blake Shapen in uncomfortable situations all night.

The 2nd half with more of the same, Texas Tech continuing to run the football effectively and getting results. Behren Morton found Baylor Cupp for his second touchdown reception on the night while Morton finished with three touchdown passes.

Baylor was able to make some noise in the 4th, scoring 11 of their 14 points but the game was all but final at that point.

Tahj Brooks finishing with 31 carries for 170 yards (5th straight 100+ yard performance) and a touchdown run in 4th quarter. Behren finishing 19-26 through the air for 180 yards, 3 touchdowns and an interception as well as a rushing touchdown. Myles Price the Red Raiders leading receiver Saturday with 10 receptions for 90 yards.

The defense also ending with six total sacks including two for Steve Lenton and two for Ben Roberts. The most impressive stat however was the rushing defense, holding Baylor to just 17 yards on the ground on 30 attempts!

Texas Tech gets their first road win since Nov. 19, 2022 where they beat Iowa State 14-10 to become bowl eligible.

Next, the Red Raiders host defending Big 12 Champ Kansas State Saturday, Oct. 14 at 6 p.m.

