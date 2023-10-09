Community Coverage Tour
2 dogs rescued from house fire; residents displaced

Lubbock firefighters rescued two dogs from a structure fire in the 100 block of North Topeka Avenue on Sunday afternoon.(KCBD Photo)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock firefighters rescued two dogs from a structure fire in the 100 block of North Topeka Avenue on Sunday afternoon.

LFR says they got a call about heavy smoke coming from the residence and were told that there were two dogs inside.

Firefighters found the two dogs near the rear of the structure and were able to extinguish the fire with no injuries.

The American Red Cross is assisting residents who have been displaced by the fire.

