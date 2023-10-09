36th annual ‘Punkin Days’ Festival in Floydada

FLOYDADA, Texas (KCBD) - Every year on the 2nd Saturday of October we celebrate the pumpkin capital of the USA by having a “punkin” themed festival. With 100 vendors, games for the whole family, raffles, team roping and a live concert and dance, you are sure to find something for the whole family!

The 2023 Punkin’ Days will take place on Saturday, October 14 in downtown Floydada.

For more information, message us or call/text 806-983-3434 or visit https://www.floydadachamber.org/punkindays

