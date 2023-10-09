Community Coverage Tour
Covenant Children’s annual Spirit of Children fundraiser

By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lions, and tigers, and bears, oh my! Whether your little one wants to dress spooky or sweet this Halloween, they can support pediatric patients at Covenant Children’s by purchasing their costume from Spirit Halloween.

For the 14th year, Covenant Children’s is partnering with Spirit Halloween in the Spirit of Children fundraiser where donations and proceeds from sales made with a specific coupon at Spirit Halloween stores goes directly to Covenant Children’s.

Funds raised from this year’s event will support the Covenant Children’s Arts in Medicine program including supporting our Artists in Residence, purchasing art supplies, and bringing art experiences and events to our patients and families.

“The amazing support from the Spirit of Children campaign gives us the resources to help hospitalized kids and their families thrive through play, art, music, and child-centered fun,” said Dr. Christine Neugebauer, Covenant Children’s manager of Integrative Care.

Covenant Children’s has been awarded more than $260,000 total from this partnership with Spirit Halloween. With the proceeds from past events, Covenant Children’s has been able to hire a part-time child life specialist for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, expand our artists in residence program, and create Lindsay’s Playroom.

Spirit Halloween is opening three stores in Lubbock this year, all participating in Spirit of Children:

  • 5025 50th Street
  • 6002 Slide Road
  • 2721 50th Street
