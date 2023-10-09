End Zone Team of the Week: Trinity Christian Lions

Community Coverage Tour
Trinity Christian is now 5-1 on the season, fresh off of their 48-10 home win for their district opener against Covenant Christian Friday.(Team Photo)
By Zach Fox
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Trinity Christian Lions are the End Zone Team of the Week for week 7 of the Texas high school football season.

Trinity Christian is now 5-1 on the season, fresh off of their 48-10 home win for their district opener against Covenant Christian Friday.

The Lions are under new Head Coach Riley White who takes over after long time Head Coach Kevin Spiller resigned this past season. White was on the staff last season during the Lions 10-3 season before being promoted and his team picked up right where they left off.

Next for Trinity Christian will be hosting Lake Country Christian Friday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

