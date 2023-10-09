Community Coverage Tour
Investigators asking for public’s help in search for suspect involved in deadly Saturday morning shooting

Lubbock police are investigating a shooting in East Lubbock.
Lubbock police are investigating a shooting in East Lubbock.
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Investigators with the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting early Saturday morning.

Investigators say the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Just before 1:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 7, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shots fired near Alma St. and North Boston.

When deputies arrived, they found 56-year-old Dicky Ruiz and 46-year-old Andrew Mojica with gunshot wounds.

Ruiz was taken to the hospital where he later died. Mojica was taken to the hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying and locating a suspect in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Those with information leading to an arrest, could be eligible for a reward.

