KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Evie

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Evie, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She’s a 2-year-old pitbull mix who’s been at the shelter for about six months.

Evie is a sweet, gentle girl who just wants love and treats. She does very well on a leash and wants to be friends with everyone she meets. Evie is up-to-date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

