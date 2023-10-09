Mild weather continues Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We still have a fairly dry and quiet forecast for the next few days.

This evening temperatures will linger into the 70s until around 10 p.m. Overnight temperatures will drop into the lower 50s. South winds will stay around 10 mph, and mostly clear skies tonight.

Tuesday will be similar to today with temperatures close to the mid-80s. Sunny skies are expected with southwest winds being light in the morning around 5 to 10 mph. In the afternoon wind speeds will increase to 10 to 15 mph, and come from the south.

Tuesday evening there is a very slight chance of rain for the western part of the viewing area. Besides the rain chance, we are expecting partly cloudy skies and south winds around 10 to 15 mph. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s.

Wednesday will be breezy with southwest winds around 15 to 20 mph. Thursday will be windy, and so will Friday with wind speeds around 25-30 mph due to a cold front. Temperatures on Thursday will be warmer in the upper 80s, with sunny skies. Then the cold front will enter the area dropping Friday highs near 70° or below. Some parts of the viewing area may experience their first freeze due to this cold front as well. This cold front is expected to be a dry front, the main feature it is going to bring will be winds.

