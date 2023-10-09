Monday morning top stories: Fire displaces family in Northwest Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Fire displaces family in Northwest Lubbock
- LFR is investigating a house fire near North Topeka and Amherst Saturday
- Firefighters rescued two dogs from the home and there were no reports of injuries
- Full story: 2 dogs rescued from house fire; residents displaced
One killed, one injured in North Lubbock shooting
- 56-year-old Dicky Ruiz was taken to the hospital where he later died
- Andrew Mojica suffered non-life threatening injuries
- Read more here: 1 dead, 1 injured after overnight shooting
4 U.S. deaths confirmed in Hamas attack
- Israel declared war on Hamas after the terrorist group launched a surprise attack Saturday killing hundreds at a music festival
- Israel responded by bombing the Gaza Strip
- Follow the latest developments here: Israel vows complete siege of Gaza as it strikes the Palestinian territory after incursion by Hamas
