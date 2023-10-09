Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Monday morning top stories: Fire displaces family in Northwest Lubbock

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Fire displaces family in Northwest Lubbock

One killed, one injured in North Lubbock shooting

4 U.S. deaths confirmed in Hamas attack

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn and Steve Divine for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 injured after overnight shooting
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
After falling 45-17 to Baylor a season ago in Lubbock, Texas Tech returns the favor in Waco by...
Texas Tech beats Baylor 39-14
Tyler Shough's dog, Murphy, at Wagbnb.
Tyler Shough’s puppy secures NIL deal with Wagbnb
Lubbock Fire Rescue was called to a fire at a barbecue pit inside the United Supermarket at...
LFR puts out fire at United Supermarket, 114th & Slide

Latest News

Texas Tech professor provides cotton, cattle market update
Lubbock firefighters rescued two dogs from a structure fire in the 100 block of North Topeka...
2 dogs rescued from house fire; residents displaced
Patricia Perry and Darren Hudson talk Ag markets.
Texas Tech professor provides cotton, cattle market update
On Daybreak Sunday
Sunday morning top stories: At least 500 Israelis dead in surprise attack
Fatal shooting on North Lubbock