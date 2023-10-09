Monday morning top stories: Fire displaces family in Northwest Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Fire displaces family in Northwest Lubbock

LFR is investigating a house fire near North Topeka and Amherst Saturday

Firefighters rescued two dogs from the home and there were no reports of injuries

Full story: 2 dogs rescued from house fire; residents displaced

One killed, one injured in North Lubbock shooting

56-year-old Dicky Ruiz was taken to the hospital where he later died

Andrew Mojica suffered non-life threatening injuries

Read more here: 1 dead, 1 injured after overnight shooting

4 U.S. deaths confirmed in Hamas attack

Israel declared war on Hamas after the terrorist group launched a surprise attack Saturday killing hundreds at a music festival

Israel responded by bombing the Gaza Strip

Follow the latest developments here: Israel vows complete siege of Gaza as it strikes the Palestinian territory after incursion by Hamas

