Overnight utility work to affect Northeast Lubbock

By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In the early morning hours of Tuesday, October 10th, Lubbock Power & Light (LP&L) will work to complete a utility line construction project affecting a small portion of Northeast Lubbock. LP&L is upgrading electrical facilities in order to improve the long-term reliability of the City’s electrical infrastructure.  The work will begin at 1 a.m. and could last until 4 a.m. although crews anticipate they will be able to finish the project in less than the designated three hours.

The necessary upgrade will focus on the substation serving Northeast Lubbock and will require the removal of two electrical lines.  This will mean approximately 300 customers will temporarily lose power from the hours of 1 a.m. to 4 a.m.  Specifically, affected residents and businesses will be located within the area of Ash Avenue to Guava Avenue and Queens Street to Bluefield Road.

The City of Lubbock encourages citizen use caution when traveling through work zones for the safety of the workers, other citizens, and yourself.  LP&L does not anticipate any further loss of power due to this project beyond the temporary outage needed to complete work.

