Sunny next several days, strong cold front late week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It will get a little bit warmer next few afternoons. With dry air in place, it will still cool a bit each night.

For today you can expect plentiful sunshine, high in the mid 80s, not much wind. Here is your Monday day planner:

Lubbock forecast for Monday, Oct. 9. (KCBD)

Tomorrow will be cooler by a couple degrees, again mainly sunny. There is a real low chance for a shower or storm, but at this point it looks like this will be well north of Lubbock, across the Texas Panhandle.

The will kick up a bit starting on Wednesday, out of the SW/W above 20mph. This will help to boost the temperature to the upper 80s to lower 90s, elevating the wildfire risk some. Gusty wind will continue on Thursday.

Then, a stronger cold front will sweep across the region. Since we’re a few days out, timing isn’t certain; at some point late Thursday into early Friday we expect the wind to shift out of the north. Behind the front, colder air will build into the region.

The high will be in the 60s Friday and Saturday. The coldest morning will be Saturday morning, with the low in the upper 30s to lower 40s. The typically colder NW South Plains and SW Panhandle will likely drop to the mid 30s.

It will be a clear and cool night for Texas Tech’s homecoming, hosting Kansas State. Kickoff in the 60s dropping to the mid to lower 50s by the end of the game.

No significant rain chance for the next week.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.