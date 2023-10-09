Texas Tech, BYU set for 6 p.m. CT kick in Provo, Utah, Oct. 21

LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) - Texas Tech’s first-ever trip to the state of Utah will have a 6 p.m. CT kick from LaVell Edwards Stadium, the Big 12 Conference announced Monday as part of its weekly television selections. Television coverage will be provided on FOX Sports 1.

This will be the sixth kick of 6 p.m. CT or later at home or on the road already this season for the Red Raiders, who are 2-2 in those games heading into this Saturday’s primetime tilt with Kansas State. Texas Tech has had only two start times before 6 p.m. CT this season, which came in its first two Big 12 contests at West Virginia and against Houston.

Texas Tech will be facing BYU for only the second time in history and the first time as Big 12 members as the Cougars are one of four new league members this season. The two schools previously met in 1940 as the Red Raiders prevailed, 21-20, in Lubbock for their third of eight-consecutive victories that season as part of a 9-1-1 overall record.

The BYU game is Texas Tech’s final Big 12 contest before its lone open week on the schedule. The Red Raiders close the season with four games in November, beginning with a Thursday night showdown Nov. 2 against TCU. Texas Tech will have at least eight night games this season as the TCU game is set for a 6 p.m. start, while the regular-season finale at Texas will air at 6:30 p.m. on ABC.

Tickets are already sold out for this weekend’s Kansas State game as it will be the fourth-consecutive advanced sellout on the docket for Jones AT&T Stadium this season. Fans who have not yet purchased tickets are encouraged to do so through SeatGeek, the official secondary ticket provider of Texas Tech Athletics.

Television selections are generally made on a 12-day basis throughout the regular season by the Big 12′s television partners FOX and ESPN. Additional game times will be announced in the coming weeks via Texas Tech’s social media platforms.

