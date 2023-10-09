Texas Tech Homecoming schedule of events

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech will be celebrating all week long leading up to its homecoming match up against Kansas State Saturday, Oct. 14.

ALL WEEK

Spirit Boards and Banners Competition

The spirit board and banner competition is an opportunity for student organizations all across campus to show off their creative and artistic skills. Be sure to drive by the Broadway and University entrance to campus or near any Residence Hall to see the spirit boards on display all week! Spirit Banners will be displayed in the Student Union. Winners will be announced at the Friday night pep rally.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 9

Homecoming Kickoff12:00 PMRed Raider Plaza

Join the Student Activities Board at Red Raider Plaza to from a guest speaker and the introduction of your royalty candidates for Homecoming King & Queen. Free t-shirt and food with TTU Student ID while supplies last!

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 10

Homecoming Happenings: Make-your-own Photo Mug11:00 AMStudent Union Indoor Courtyard

Join the Student Activities Board to create a Centennial photo Mug with your photo on it! Free with TTU Student ID while supplies last!

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 11

Student Organization (S.O. Sing)8:00 PMUnited Supermarkets Arena

Cheer on your favorite student organizations as they compete in this yearly singing and dancing competition! Free t-shirt with TTU Student ID while supplies last!

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12

Techsan Memorial 5:30 PM Memorial Circle Rainout: SUB Matador Room

Every year during Homecoming Week, Techsan Memorial is held to remember students, faculty, staff and alumni who have passed away during the previous year. Families and friends are welcome and invited to attend the service.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13

Rowdy Raider Rally12:00 PM Red Raider Plaza

Hear from a special guest and find out who is on the 2023 Homecoming Court! Last chance for a free t-shirt with TTU Student ID! Rainout: SUB Courtyard

Parade *6:00 PM TTU Broadway Entrance turning South on Akron Ave.* Weather permitting.

Pep Rally & Bonfire*8:00 PM Urbanovsky Park

Student Activities Board is hosting a Pep Rally & Bonfire* for Homecoming! It will be filled with spirit and Raider Power for the upcoming Homecoming game against Kansas State! *Weather permitting.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14

RaiderGate: A Student Tailgate Tradition Time TBD www.raidergate.ttu.edu

Texas Tech vs. Kansas State Kickoff: 5:00 p.m. Ticket Information

Call Student Activities at 806-742-4708 or email sab@ttu.edu with questions.

Follow @TexasTechSAB and @TTUSUB for Homecoming event updates!#TTUHomecoming

More events will be added as information becomes available.

