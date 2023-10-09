Texas Tech professor provides cotton, cattle market update

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - KCBD caught up with an expert to talk about what cotton market looks like as we head into harvest and to provide updates about the cattle market that has seen high prices in recent months.

Darren Hudson is a Texas Tech professor in agricultural and applied economics. He is also the Larry Combest Endowed Chair for Agricultural Competitiveness and the Director of the International Center for Agricultural Competitiveness. His research interests are in agricultural policy and trade, economic development, marketing and consumer demand, and behavioral economics.

Q: What do you expect from the cotton market as we see harvest numbers kind of go down and everything?

A: What we expect to see harvest-wise is not the catastrophe that we had last year, but certainly not widespread good news this year. So, the numbers will be down there. They’re reflected in the USDA projections. If we look forward in pricing, but most of that has been priced into the market. What would happen is if we had an unexpectedly low harvest, we might see a bump in price, but the the short crop’s probably already priced into where we’re at today. Looking forward, demanders are soft on cotton at the moment, so that’s reflected in even though we have a shorter crop, we’re not getting a lot of upward pressure on price as a result of that, and unless we see sort of an unexpectedly short crop, we don’t expect to see a huge change in prices going forward. We’ve been trading in about the same range now for several weeks.

Q: Do you think the price for cotton this year could be better for producers in our area?

A: If you look historically at where we’re at in terms of price level, it’s actually not a bad price. The problem is, the production costs have been incredibly high. So, the profitability is just not there given where the input prices they had to pay historically, the prices are high, but it’s just not enough at this point to really offset the rise in production cost, and then you layer on to that the drought and lower yields, it’s going to put producers under a lot of pressure.

Q: This year was significantly hard because a lot of these producers put so much money into a crop that was expected to be a lot better.

A: Right. We started out great, had high expectations. I got great moisture early on crops, came up and then it got hot and dry. And it really stymied. We’ve lost- the majority of our dry land crop went away during the summer. The irrigated crop sort of hung in there, not great, but not horrible, but it was costing them a lot of money putting water on a crop to try to keep it alive.

Q: You said cattle train-wrecked recently. What are we looking at now?

A: The cattle prices were good. They’ve been good for quite a while. Not quite sure what happened, whether it was sort of the political uncertainty of the speaker, sort of jitters in the oil market, but we saw a pretty significant drop in cattle markets during the week. It remains to be seen whether that’s sort of a demand scare or just a market reaction to some of the other things that are going on and traders taking profits.

