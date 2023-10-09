Community Coverage Tour
Warmer temperatures ahead this week

By Shania Jackson
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The next few days will stay dry and quiet for the most part, with a slight warm-up later in the week.

Overnight temperatures will drop into the lower 50s, with clear skies. Southwest winds will be around five to 10 mph.

Monday will be warmer, with highs getting into the mid-80s. It will be sunny, with west winds around five to 10 mph in the morning. Winds will come from the south in the afternoon.

Highs
Highs(KCBD)

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be warmer, with temperatures in the mid- to upper 80s. Some parts of the viewing area may see upper 80s and lower 90s on Wednesday.

Once we get to Friday, the warmer temperatures will exit our region and make way for cooler temperatures. Friday’s highs will be just around 70°.

Rain chances for these next seven days are slim. When the cold front comes through late Thursday and early Friday it is expected to bring strong winds along with it, but no rain.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KCBD)

