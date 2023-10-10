Codes neighborhood deployment in Carter Coffey and Skyview neighborhoods

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Code Administration Department of the City of Lubbock will conduct a Neighborhood Deployment in the Carter Coffey and Skyview neighborhoods on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. The boundaries of this exercise will be Regis Street, North M. L. King Jr. Boulevard, North Loop 289, and North Ash Avenue. A field office will be set up at 1112 Regis Street to provide information regarding Code Administration activities and City of Lubbock services. A roll off container will also be available at this location for citizens of the deployment area to dispose of bulky items.

The object of this exercise will be to identify violations relating to Junked Vehicles, Nuisance Weeds and Rubbish, Substandard Housing, and Zoning. Code Administration Inspectors will be talking to the public to provide education regarding these types of violations, citing violations, and possibly abating violations during this exercise.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. This is information was provided by the City of Lubbock.