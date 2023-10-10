Community Coverage Tour
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Mistro

By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Mistro, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a 3-year-old shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for about four months.

Mistro is sweet, quiet, happy and playful. He would be a great family dog, but he can jump. So a home with a tall fence is a must. Mistro is up-to-date on all his shots, is spayed and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check Monday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Evie.

Meet Mistro! He is a 3-year-old shepherd mix who's been at the shelter for about four months.
