Lubbock native part of worship team leading ‘Elevation Nights,’ coming to United Supermarkets Arena Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Leading worship through her voice was always the dream for Lubbock native Bella Cordero. Now, she’s living it out, singing at the United Supermarkets Arena Tuesday as part of ‘Elevation Nights.’

Cordero is a member of Elevation Rhythm, just one group involved in the worship experience from Elevation Church that tours the country every year.

Leading worship is what Cordero says God created her to do, whether that’s alone with a piano, her guitar, or in front of thousands of people. Growing up in Lubbock and going to Trinity Church, she realized her dream at a young age.

“When I was in kindergarten, I went to school with our worship pastor’s son, and I wrote him a little note and gave it to him that said, can I sing in big church someday?” Cordero said.

She got involved with the Cactus Theater, performing there and singing the national anthem at Texas Tech games at the USA.

She spent her freshman year as a Red Raider, leading monthly worship nights for a women’s ministry called Delight. The director of the ministry later interned at Elevation Church, showing staff some videos of Cordero’s singing.

“Then I literally got a text a week later from some of our head worship leaders, just asking if I wanted to come the next week and write and lead worship. And it was very much all the Lord and him ordering my steps,” she said.

She transferred to Liberty University, joining its worship collective, and joining the staff at Elevation Church in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its worship ministry leads services every weekend, writes and releases its own songs and tours across the country.

“It’s a crazy thing to just be standing in a room full of like, some of the arenas have like 18,000-20,000 people and it’s not even about numbers, but just thinking about there’s that many believers, or unbelievers in that room worshipping the Lord and experiencing his presence,” Cordero said.

Elevation Rhythm is the worship team for the youth ministry at the church. It will open for Elevation Worship during ‘Elevation Nights,’ which is Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the United Supermarkets Arena.

Cordero says the homecoming to Lubbock brings her story full circle.

“It’s special to have like so many friends in the room, my family in the room, people I don’t know. But, I’ve just been honestly praying over our city and praying over the people that are going to be in the room. And it just has a special place in my heart,” Cordero said.

In a broken world, Cordero says she’s grateful God is using her and her voice to provide hope.

