Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Student-loan restart could put a squeeze on borrowers

36% of federal student loan borrowers do not think they can make their payments
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Nearly half of student loan borrowers don’t know how much money they owe, according to a recent NerdWallet survey.

Kim Palmer, a personal finance expert with NerdWallet, said there’s a lot of confusion after three and a half years of no payments.

“All of a sudden, they are starting and for a lot of people that means confusion and stress because they suddenly have to come up with that money,” Palmer explained. “And that money’s been going to other essential things, in some cases food and rent. So, it is a really challenging time for a lot of people.”

There are some options for people that really need help. For example, there’s a 12-month “on ramp” program, but it’s important to note interest still accrues during that time.

The Biden Admiration has also rolled out several income driven repayment plans.

“They get a little complicated but basically if you go to studentaid.gov you can figure out what you might be eligible for and what makes the most sense for you,” Palmer said.

NerdWallet shared tips for people feeling overwhelmed:

  • Go to studentaid.gov and look up the different plans available to see if there is a fit
  • Research how much you owe and to whom
  • Create a monthly budget that will allow room for the new payments

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators asking for public’s help in search for suspect involved in deadly Saturday morning shooting
A 17-year-old boy from Hobbs has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting.
17-year-old charged with murder after shooting in Hobbs
Texas Tech running back Tahj Brooks (28) slips past Baylor linebacker Josh White, bottom right,...
Texas Tech, BYU set for 6 p.m. CT kick in Provo, Utah, Oct. 21
The family of a 9-year-old boy is suing the city of Oviedo, Florida, and police after school...
Family sues after 9-year-old boy handcuffed at school
How to conserve energy and money
Overnight utility work to affect Northeast Lubbock

Latest News

Student-loan restart could put a squeeze on borrowers
A mailbox is seen in Annapolis, Md., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.
USPS announces holiday shipping deadlines, ditches seasonal price increase
FILE - Former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg appears during his...
Trial document: Trump acknowledged penthouse size at 11,000 square feet, not 30,000 he later claimed
Biden addresses the war in Israel. (CNN, POOL)
Biden remarks on Israel: Our resolve is clear